William Clapper was known as Wild Bill as a child, then just Bill. He graduated from Senior High in 1958. His first job was delivering telegrams for Western Union. He was later employed at the Northern Hotel and the Holiday Inn. He lived in Billings for 80 years until his death on Sept. 10, 2019.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Norma Clapper. He is survived by cousins Montee Slusher, Patricia Reed, Dixie Brubaker, Homer Hancock, Mary Jo Kotwas and Marsha Rice.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, at Mountview Cemetery, 1704 Central Avenue. Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com.

