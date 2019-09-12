William Clapper was known as Wild Bill as a child, then just Bill. He graduated from Senior High in 1958. His first job was delivering telegrams for Western Union. He was later employed at the Northern Hotel and the Holiday Inn. He lived in Billings for 80 years until his death on Sept. 10, 2019.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Norma Clapper. He is survived by cousins Montee Slusher, Patricia Reed, Dixie Brubaker, Homer Hancock, Mary Jo Kotwas and Marsha Rice.
You have free articles remaining.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, at Mountview Cemetery, 1704 Central Avenue. Condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com.
To plant a tree in memory of William Clapper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.