William 'Bill' Cox
William 'Bill' Cox

William 'Bill' Cox, 83

William 'Bill' Leon Cox died May 2, 2021. Services for Bill will be held Friday, May 7, 2021, 1 p.m. at the Nazarene Church in Lewistown; interment to follow at the Forest Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Bill's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

