William 'Bill' E. Glaser

Bill took it all in stride and, in fact, according to Pat, enjoyed it far better than his quiet life in California pre-1970. About 1975, not only was Bill's family growing but also his business. To better get around Montana and Wyoming, Bill took flying lessons from Lynch Flying Service and purchased a Cessna 150, later traded in for a Cessna 172. They weren't used strictly for business, however. For several years, while the grandkids were students of Kristy Bick's Huntley Project third grade class, Bill dropped carefully packaged raw eggs from his plane onto the football field in a NASA-inspired experiment to see what eggs survived!

Bill had a number of passions-first and foremost was Pat. Another was the grandkids. And yet another was fighting wildfires. What started as three generations of family ill-equipped with buckets of wet jeans and a few shovels slowly evolved into a properly-equipped Haley Bench Volunteer Fire Department where the family comprises the majority of the competent fire fighters. Bill served with dedication as president for several decades.

Bill was involved in all aspects of Pat's family's ranch. He wasn't a cowboy, but especially in the early years, when there was riding to do, Bill got horseback. At the brandings and chute work, Bill could be counted on to lend a hand. As a corporation board member, he was conservative and intelligent.