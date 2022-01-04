 Skip to main content
William 'Bill' E. Mankin
William “Bill” E. Mankin left this world on Dec. 31, 2021, at the age of 91, having lived a very full life.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary Chapel, 1001 Alderson Ave. His full obituary may be viewed at www.michelottisawyers.com

