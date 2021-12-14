William “Bill” Edward Forhan, 74, passed away suddenly at his home in Leavenworth, WA. on Nov. 21, 2021. Bill worked for Lee Enterprises as Controller for the Billings Gazette, 1980 to 1992. Bill and Carol and sons were members of St. Lukes and Transfiguration Episcopal Churches before moving to Palmdale, CA.
Born on March 20, 1947, in Butte, Mont. to Rudi and Alice (Mehrens) Forhan, both now deceased. Survivors are his wife, Carol, Son David (Britney Nielson), granddaughters Myla, Aydin and Zynnia, Son, Michael (Amber), granddaughter, Lorelai and grandson, Ronan. Sisters, Gayle (Dale) Schendzielos, Diane DuBose, Brother Edward (Cami) and Brother-in-law, Steven Johnson, numerous nephews, nieces, cousins. A summer memorial will take place at Bill's favorite fishing hole, Rock Creek out of Phillipsburg, MT.
To see Bill's memorial, go to at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.