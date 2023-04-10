William (Bill) Harvey Bartlett passed away on April 5, 2023 in Billings, Montana. He was 83. Memorial ceremony will be held at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Billings on April 14, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Appleton, Wisconsin at a later date.

William was born on June 7, 1939 to the late George H. and Florence Bartlett. He was proceeded in death by his granddaughter Holli Heath; grandson Jeremy Buck, his sister Beryl Samel; his brother George H. Bartlett; son-in-law Eric Furstenberg; and nephew Rodney Samel.

William was a member of the Marines Corps from 1957-1961 as an Electronic Aircraft Technician serving on the USS Ranger. William and Kay married on Jan 19, 1959. He was a member of the Civil Air Patrol for many years. He worked for Gamble Skogmo Inc. in Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Michigan, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri as a manager who helped struggling stores to succeed. After leaving the retail business in 1976, William graduated from Eastern Montana College in 1980. After graduation he worked for Corporate Air in Billings until his retirement in 2008.

William enjoyed flying small planes, helping his neighbors and participating in community activities.He is survived by wife Kay Bloom Bartlett of Billings, MT married for 64 years; daughters Teri Buck (Ron), Traci Heath Pallach (Joe), Tami Furstenberg (Eric), Trudi Duffy (Robert "Bob"); grandchildren Josh, Delton and Jessica Buck, Kyle and Austin Heath, Gunnar and Ian Furstenberg, Charlie and Owen Duffy, along with several nephews.

Donations to the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Billings or the Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org in honor of William can be made in lieu of flowers.