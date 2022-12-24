 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Billings Gazette is partnering with Mountain Health CO-OP who is sponsoring 1,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

William "Bill" Hiner

  • 0

William "Bill" Hiner, 77, of Harlowton, MT, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 21st. Services are at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Harlowton. Rosary is Monday, Dec. 26th at 7 p.m. and Funeral Mass is Tuesday, Dec. 27th at 10 a.m. A full obituary may be seen at perkinsfuneralandcremation.com, as well as sharing condolences with the family.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Colleges and universities ban TikTok on campuses across the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News