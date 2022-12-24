William "Bill" Hiner, 77, of Harlowton, MT, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 21st. Services are at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Harlowton. Rosary is Monday, Dec. 26th at 7 p.m. and Funeral Mass is Tuesday, Dec. 27th at 10 a.m. A full obituary may be seen at perkinsfuneralandcremation.com, as well as sharing condolences with the family.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.