William "Bill" Hiner, 77, of Harlowton, MT, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 21st. Services are at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Harlowton. Rosary is Monday, Dec. 26th at 7 p.m. and Funeral Mass is Tuesday, Dec. 27th at 10 a.m. A full obituary may be seen at perkinsfuneralandcremation.com, as well as sharing condolences with the family.