William (Bill) Jacob Bernhardt

Bill was born on a farm in Laurel, Montana, on Labor Day Sept. 1, 1930. He was the second of seven children of Amelia (Weil) and Jacob C. Bernhardt. He attended elementary through high school in Laurel, and he graduated from Laurel Senior High School in the Class of 1948. Following graduation, Bill farmed alongside his father and brothers. He was a life-long member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Laurel where he was baptized, confirmed and married.

Bill said that he hit the jackpot when he married his love, Gladys Lorraine Walter, on August 4, 1951. Just weeks after tying the knot, they received word that he was being drafted into the Army to fight in the Korean War. He was able to put off leaving for basic training until the majority of the fall crops were harvested, then he was sent to Korea where he served in the Army on the front lines from 1951 to 1953. While Bill was in Korea, Gladys gave birth to their son, Steve. A few years later, came their older daughter Pat and then their younger daughter Kerron. His children never heard him speak of his time in Korea but, as time passed, it became almost therapeutic for him to share his experiences of those days with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They enjoyed hearing his stories, and our family has always been very proud of his bravery and contribution as a U.S. Veteran.