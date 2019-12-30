{{featured_button_text}}

William (Bill) Leonard died peacefully in his home in Billings on Dec. 27, 2019 following a brief illness. Services will be held at New Hope Church of the Nazarene in Billings at 2PM, Jan. 4, 2020. Other details may be found and condolences may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com

To plant a tree in memory of William Leonard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries