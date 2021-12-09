William “Bill” Miller entered eternal rest on Dec. 7, 2021, after a brief illness.

Born in Two Dot, Montana, on August 7, 1935, Bill grew up in Harlowton, Montana. After his Army service, he returned home and met his bride, Beverly. They made their home in Billings, where Bill graduated from EMC.

Bill—a/k/a “Mr. Miller” taught sixth grade at Lockwood for 28 years and was famous for not wearing his coat outside at recess. After retiring from teaching, he continued his service to Lockwood Schools for another 15 years as a maintenance man. When it snowed, he arose at 4 a.m. so all the sidewalks at the school were clear for the students and faculty.

Bill took pleasure in his family, maintaining his home, and books. He will be remembered for his witty, understated sense of humor and an incredible work ethic.