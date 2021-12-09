 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William 'Bill' Miller
0 entries

William 'Bill' Miller

  • 0
William 'Bill' Miller

William “Bill” Miller entered eternal rest on Dec. 7, 2021, after a brief illness.

Born in Two Dot, Montana, on August 7, 1935, Bill grew up in Harlowton, Montana. After his Army service, he returned home and met his bride, Beverly. They made their home in Billings, where Bill graduated from EMC.

Bill—a/k/a “Mr. Miller” taught sixth grade at Lockwood for 28 years and was famous for not wearing his coat outside at recess. After retiring from teaching, he continued his service to Lockwood Schools for another 15 years as a maintenance man. When it snowed, he arose at 4 a.m. so all the sidewalks at the school were clear for the students and faculty.

Bill took pleasure in his family, maintaining his home, and books. He will be remembered for his witty, understated sense of humor and an incredible work ethic.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Jerry, and many friends, including Bob Steffans. Left to mourn him are his ‘Sweetheart' of almost 62 years, Beverly; his beloved daughter and son-in-law, Tara and John Pryde; his treasured grandchildren Torey, Jessica, and Adam; his sisters Kathy Ripley and Shirley Wolf; brother-in-law Keith Harris and wife Kathy; sister-in-law Georgia Tucholka and husband Bob; numerous nieces and nephews; and his dear friends Paul Sunderland and Charlie Hereim.

Cremation has taken place and a graveside service is planned for the spring.

The family extends special thanks to niece Deb Vanderhoof, great niece Amy Vanderhoof, and dear friend and neighbor Roger Hust. In the meantime, Bill will be in heaven in his easy chair, reading his books, surrounded by his dogs, with “Gunsmoke” on in the background.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News