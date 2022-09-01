William "Bill" Neil VanWieren, 99, of Billings, died peacefully at Eagle Cliff Manor on Oct. 5, 2021.

Bill was born to the late Neil VanWieren and Jane Lentner on July 29, 1922, in Powell, Wyoming.

He served in the Marine Corps during World War II and fought in the Pacific. He was a member of the Marine Corps League of Billings.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Vernetta (Jerry, dec.) Prindle and Carol Mae (Viv, dec.); Frank; and stepfather Lee Lentner.

A special thank you to Compassus for their outstanding and compassionate care.

Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Yellowstone National Cemetery.

