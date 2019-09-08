William ‘Bill’ Reier, 79, of Bozeman passed away on Sept. 2, 2019 at Estates of Linden Care Center in Stillwater, Minnesota, with family by his side. Alzheimer’s disease was his foe. Bill was born Jan. 4, 1940 in Stillwater, MN. He was the third of four boys born to parents Robert E. and Viola Reier.
Throughout his life, he always cherished his memories growing up with his brothers and friends in his hometown of Stillwater. In his early days Bill served in the Minnesota National Guard (1956-1962) and also studied at St. Cloud University. In 1961, he married Karen Dobson whom he met at Brown Institute where they were both students. After graduating from Brown in 1961, he embarked on a career in radio (57 years) and worked in various markets (Rapid City, Minneapolis, Rochester) before moving to Billings in 1967 to work at KOOK radio where he eventually became General Manager. In 1975, he moved the family to Bozeman where he started his first radio station, KBOZ 1090. Bill eventually started and operated radio stations in Bozeman, Billings and Great Falls. Until 2018, he owned and operated a group of five radio stations in Bozeman. Bill is survived by his sons, Bill (Oksana), Todd (Stefanie), Tuck, Eric; daughter, Danna (Andy); brother, Jim (Karen); former wife, Karen Anderson; and 14 grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. and Viola Reier; and his brothers, Bob and John. Bill’s family would like to thank Cynthia Meyer for her love, support, and devotion to Bill over the past 11 years. Also, to his nieces, Kim Masserano and Lori Atkins-Reier, for their devotion and care for Bill this past year. Thanks also to Jim and Karen Reier and all our cousins and friends for their generosity and kindness. Graveside Service will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Salem Cemetery in Stillwater, MN.
To plant a tree in memory of William Reier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
