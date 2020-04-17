William 'Bill' Ted Hamburg

When in grade school, he wondered if he'd ever get far enough from Savage to see a real saguaro cactus. His wish was fulfilled when his son Casey was stationed (US Air Force) in Arizona. He said he thinks he's almost seen too many of them now.

Bill enjoyed tinkering on cars, pickups and lawnmowers, and during the summer months he could be found walking the banks of the canal or fishing along the Yellowstone River. He was also a member of the Savage Lutheran Church and a member of National Weather Service's Cooperative Weather Observer Program, reporting the daily weather for Savage.

Bill started working for the Irrigation Project helping his dad out, ridging the ditches, in 1971. He moved on to operating the heavy equipment, starting with the old draglines. During the winter months, he would do the repairs on the engines as well as other maintenance repairs. He operated just about every piece of equipment the project had. Bill became Job Forman/Operator in 1995 and became the Assistant Manager in 2004.

To bring in extra money for his family, for Christmas and vacations, Bill also worked for Holly Sugar, Sidney Sugars during the harvest season for about 15 years. Being dedicated to his work and the farming community, he even agreed to lend a helping hand this past fall while they were looking for extra help.