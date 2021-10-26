 Skip to main content
William 'Bill' Thomas Schrup
William 'Bill' Thomas Schrup

William “Bill” Thomas Schrup, 73 of Billings passed away unexpectedly, on his birthday, Oct. 24, 2021. Per Bill's wishes, cremation has taken place, and no services will be held at this time.

A full obituary is available online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.

