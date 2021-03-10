William (Bill) Walter Winchell

In 1989, Bill was able to ride his horses Rusty and Smokey in the Montana Centennial Cattle Drive. He enjoyed camping, golfing, bowling, social clubs, shooting bows and guns and playing guitar. Anywhere Bill went, he made a new friend and cherished all the old ones.

Bill loved his family most of all. Whether he was catching fish on Flathead Lake, hunting with the boys, playing cards, hanging out at the barn or having a toddy, he was happiest when he was with them. He enjoyed being with his grandchildren and watching them grow.

In Bill's last years, one of his highlights was getting back on a horse after a leg amputation. He was able to do this with the amazing crew at Horses Spirits Healing. This organization helps Veterans find healing through equine therapy.

Bill is survived by his wife, Carol; his sons Mike and wife Rosalind, granddaughters Mikayla and Alyssa, Scott and wife Dana, grandsons Kyle and Luke; his sister Deb and husband Jay Loehr and nephew Jason; a brother-in-law Bill and wife Joanne Brenner; a sister-in-law, Debbie Brenner; and a niece Brenda Wolfe.

He was preceded in death, by his parents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bun and Mary Lou Brenner; a brother-in-law Bob Brenner; and a nephew Matt Brenner.