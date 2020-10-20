William 'Bill' Warner Feuerherm
William 'Bill' Warner Feuerherm, age 57, of Miles City passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at his home with Ann by his side.
Services will be held on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home in Miles City. Interment will follow in the Custer County Cemetery. Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home have been entrusted by the family. To leave condolences for the family, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.
