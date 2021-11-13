 Skip to main content
William 'Billy' Joseph Campbell
William 'Billy' Joseph Campbell

William 'Billy' Joseph Campbell

William "Billy" Joseph Campbell, 58, of Billings, passed away Nov. 5, 2021. He was born Jan. 31, 1963. He is survived by his wife Aleta, four children Laura (John) Merrill, Kirsten (Chris) Watson, Marisa (Derrick) Anderson, and Tim (Kori) Thorne, five grandchildren, Darrell and Delayna Anderson, Tavynn and Liam Thorne, and Mari Watson. At his request no services are planned at this time.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

