{{featured_button_text}}

William Earl Clawson, 70, of Billings passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 22, 2019. A celebration of Bill’s life will be held on Saturday Oct. 26, 2 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home, 733 W Wicks Lane, Billings 59105. Visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com for details.

Tags

Load entries