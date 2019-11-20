On Nov. 16, 2019, William D. Schaller went on to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Bill was born in Worland, WY on Feb. 4, 1929 Blanche and Henry Paul Schaller. Bill along with his brother Dwayne and sister Pauline grew up in St. Xavier Montana and attended school in Hardin.
Celebration of Bill’s life will be on Monday, Nov. 25 at 2 pm at Christ Episcopal Church in Cody WY. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Spirit Mountain Hospice House in Cody WY or the Big Horn County Museum in Hardin MT.
