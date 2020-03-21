William Dale Wittman
William Dale Wittman

William Dale Wittman

William Dale Wittman ‘Billy' passed away on Monday, March 9 surrounded by his family that thought the world of him.

Billy was born in Billings on June 19, 1956. He was the oldest child to William Alfred Wittman and Jeanette J. Wittman.

With the recent restrictions on gatherings, the family will be meeting with close friends to set Billy free on March 29, 2020, and a Celebration of Life will take place in June.

For a full obituary, and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

To plant a tree in memory of William Wittman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

