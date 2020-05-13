× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

William Delbert Johnson

William Delbert Johnson, 83, of Billings, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home, with his wife Linda by his side. William was born to Ole Fredrick and Violet Victoria Rader Johnson June 9, 1936, in Glendive.

After graduation from Dawson County High School, Will enlisted in the U. S. Army becoming a member of the Elite 82nd Airborne. He received his wings, excellent marksmanship award along with other achievement awards. He was proud to be a paratrooper.

During summers and after his honorable discharge from the Army, William liked to work with his Uncles on their ranches: Al and Edna Rader in Terry and June and George Matovich in Columbus. He also worked on roofing jobs and tree trimming. In 1965 William joined the Billings Fire Department and had a successful career, retiring in 1985 as Captain.

William decided he wasn't quite ready to sit in a rocking chair, so he formed his own Private Investigation Company and worked at being a ‘PI' for several years. He loved to talk about driving around in his ‘sneak mobile.'