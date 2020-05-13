William Delbert Johnson
William Delbert Johnson, 83, of Billings, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home, with his wife Linda by his side. William was born to Ole Fredrick and Violet Victoria Rader Johnson June 9, 1936, in Glendive.
After graduation from Dawson County High School, Will enlisted in the U. S. Army becoming a member of the Elite 82nd Airborne. He received his wings, excellent marksmanship award along with other achievement awards. He was proud to be a paratrooper.
During summers and after his honorable discharge from the Army, William liked to work with his Uncles on their ranches: Al and Edna Rader in Terry and June and George Matovich in Columbus. He also worked on roofing jobs and tree trimming. In 1965 William joined the Billings Fire Department and had a successful career, retiring in 1985 as Captain.
William decided he wasn't quite ready to sit in a rocking chair, so he formed his own Private Investigation Company and worked at being a ‘PI' for several years. He loved to talk about driving around in his ‘sneak mobile.'
William married Judith Wittman on August 9, 1963. She had a son Fred, who William accepted as his own. Judith and William had two daughters: Stacy Lynn and Heidi Johnson. Judith and William were divorced on July 30, 1975.
William married Linda Louise Goff Card June 29, 2004, in Las Vegas, Nevada. To this union William welcomed his stepson Jason John Card and grandsons Travis and Kyle Card as his own. They had many happy memories at their home on Park Lane in Billings.
William was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Stacy Lopshire; stepson Fred, brothers Oliver, Gary, Ole, George, and sister Janaire Johnson Reed.
Survivors include his wife and Best Friend, Linda Johnson; stepson Jason John Card, Billings; grandsons Travis and Kyle, Billings; daughter Heidi Johnson of Laurel; sisters June Johnson Matovich, Billings, Violet Joyce Johnson Pietz, Billings; sister-in-law Shirley Johnson of Sheridan, Wyoming, and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
As per Will's wishes, no services are planned. ‘He would like to be cremated and his ashes thrown into the Yellowstone River to take him home to Glendive.'
Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
