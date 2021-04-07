On Monday, March 29, 2021 William Dennis Smith passed away at the age of 64. Dennis was born in Grand Junction, Colorado to William and Helen Smith where he spent most of his childhood. Living in Butte, MT from '69 to '75 and attending school, he later moved to Billings where in ‘76 he graduated from Senior High School. In 1977, he married Sue Kolterman, wife of 26 years. A dedicated employee and manager, Dennis held several occupations through his life. Most notable was RGIS Inventory where he met and befriended many business owners and operators of the northwestern US area. He worked at Wells Fargo where he also developed close relationships over the last 15 years of life, working in the loans department. Dennis valued honesty and integrity in people but, most of all, a sense of humor, often calling to simply share a joke he heard. Loving the simple pleasures, he enjoyed sitting around the table with friends and family, chatting, snacking and playing cards or dice. Dennis was an avid music listener, staying up to date with the most recent sound systems and other gadgets as well as recently discovering and exploring the benefits and frustration that are Alexa and Siri. He also enjoyed motorbike rides with friends through scenic country roads and making trips to the shooting range often.