William Edward Shannon

He graduated from Assumption High School in East St. Louis in 1955, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school. He served as an Aviation Boatswain's Mate on the U.S.S. Hornet, making two WestPac cruises, which served as a source for numerous stories of Hong Kong, Japan and Hawaii over the years. After the Navy, he attended Belleville Junior College, then graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a degree in history, where he met and married Judy (nee Leonard). They moved to Columbia, Illinois, where he taught history, German and construction trades, and worked as an ironworker in the summer and as a printing press operator at nights. He also coached basketball and softball. In 1968, they had a son, Brendan. Judy was a teacher as well, and they spent two summers fishing and camping in Northern Manitoba, Canada, in the early 1970s. He took up farming in 1973, restoring an old brick farmhouse just as the oil embargo was starting. He continued to teach and raised hogs, baled hay and worked as an electrician after school.