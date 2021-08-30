 Skip to main content
William F. Adams, Jr.
William (Bill) F. Adams was born to Elsie and William Adams Sr. on March 12, 1936 in Columbus, Montana. The family moved to Park City, Montana, where he graduated high school in 1954. Bill then attended college at the University of Montana, where he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity, and graduated in 1958.

Bill married his college love in April 1964 in Denver, CO. He had a 33-year career with the U.S. Census Bureau, working in St. Paul, Minnesota, Washington, D.C. and finally Denver, Colorado where he lived until his death. He is survived by his wife Elaine, son Tim (Barbara) Falls Church, VA, daughters Martha aka Missy (John) Neuman of Missoula, MT and Sarah (Tom) of Littleton, CO, and his twin sister Pat Barndt of Buffalo, WY as well as seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, father and sister Colleen Rutt.

Contributions in his memory can be made to Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church (920 Kipling St, Lakewood, Co 80215) or The University of Montana Foundation Scholarship Fund at www.supportum.org or by mail at P.O. Box 7159 – Missoula, MT 59807-7159.

