William Francis Jennings

William (Bill) Francis Jennings passed away at 3:38 p.m. on June 18, 2020, at Pikes Peak Hospice in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Mr. Jennings was born on July 23, 1959, in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Mr. Jennings graduated from the Missouri Military Academy in 1977. Throughout his life Mr. Jennings worked a variety of jobs. Mr. Jennings was remarkably well traveled having lived in Tanzania and visited more than 13 countries. Mr. Jennings was also a voracious reader and quite learned in a variety of subjects from astronomy to history.
Mr. Jennings marched to his own tune. He did it his way. He was a beloved brother and family member. He never knew how highly he was thought of, respected and loved. He will be sorely missed by family and friends. He was the best big brother one could ask for.
Mr. Jennings is survived by his brother Steven Jennings; his daughter Kelly Jennings; and his two nieces, Valerie Melton and Natalie Jennings.
Mr. Jennings' memorial service will be conducted at the home of his brother in Columbus, Montana.
