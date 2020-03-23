William G. Bowman

William G. (Bill) Bowman was born Nov. 4, 1930, in Sheridan, Wyoming, the son of William J. and Edna Ruth (Caywood) Bowman. He passed away March 21, 2020 at Meadowlark Assisted Living in Columbus.

Bill spent his early years at what is now Chief Plenty Coups State Park, where his father was the caretaker. There he was responsible to keep wood chopped and water hauled, the beginning of a work ethic that would be with him all his life.

He graduated from Edgar High School in 1948 then soon after enlisted in the Army. He trained with the 101st Airborne at Fort Benning, Georgia. Then later when sent to Camp Roberts, California, he served as a Drill Sergeant. It was there he worked with a trainer and tried his luck at boxing.

After returning to Montana, his skill with horses led him to travel the rodeo circuit in saddle bronc competition.

He was a rancher, eventually putting together a nice bunch of red angus cattle. But when time permitted, he enjoyed hunting, hiking, skiing and snowmobiling. Occasionally Bill would break into an old cowboy song and enjoyed playing the harmonica.

