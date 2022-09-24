William Henry (Bill) Huvaere, age 89, passed away on September 21, 2022. Bill was born July 26, 1933.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lorene (Bunny), son Mike (Lyn), daughters Denise Wulff, Lori Malmstrom (Jim), Lisa Nelson (Joel). He is also survived by his pride & joy, his grandchildren: Christopher, Brittney, Keira, Payton, Maddie, Megan, Ethan, Bailey, Luke & great granddaughter Penelope. He is also survived by his sisters Marge Humphrey & Elsie Kembel. He was preceded in death by his son Randy.
A memorial service will be held Monday, Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd.
