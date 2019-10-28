William Jack “Bill” Brewington, 75, born April 23, 1944, passed away in Billings on October 22, 2019.
He was born to Jack and Helen (Kehm) Brewington and was later raised by his mom and step-father Alec Gratwohl. Married Jane Peery on October 5, 1963; and had two children Jonathan and Deborah.
Bill was preceded in death by father, Jack Brewington in Lewistown; Helen and Alec Gratwohl in Billings.
He leaves behind his wife of 56 years; his son Jon, daughter-in-law Holly; daughter Deb and son-in-law David Williams. Also, leaves behind grandchildren: Hannah, Shelby, Sofia, Aidan and Alec; a brother Gerald; a sister Phyllis (Craig) Blom; an aunt Martha Kindsfater and an uncle Ed Kehm, along with several cousins.
Services to be held November 5, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 13th & Poly, Billings; refreshments at church and interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 1721 Central Ave., Billings, MT.
The family wishes to thank all the many medical doctors, nurses and care givers from St. Vincent Health, the Dialysis Center and RiverStone Health and Hospice House for their loving and heartfelt care.
Memorials can be made to charity of choice.
To read the full obituary and leave condolences, visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com
