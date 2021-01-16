William James Jameson, Jr. passed away Jan. 2, 2021. He was born June 8, 1930 in Billings, Montana. He was raised during the Depression by extraordinary parents who taught him the value of hard work, integrity, education, and honor. He learned all these lessons well!

Bill spent his childhood years in Billings and from the time he was seven he spent summers at his family's beloved cabin in the mountains near Red Lodge. He loved hiking, riding horses, target shooting, and hunting.

Bill graduated in 1952 from Montana State University with a degree in Mathematics. He always liked to point out that Montana State was in Missoula at that time. He was commissioned as Lieutenant in the US Air Force after graduation. Shortly before reporting to the Air Force, Bill spent three days at Canyon Lodge in Yellowstone with his parents. It was there he met his future wife, Sue Randall. They married in 1953. During his military career, Bill received his Masters Degree in Physics at the University of Texas. One of Bill's proudest achievements in the Air Force was holding the position of Nuclear Research Officer. In this position he worked on the testing of a hydrogen bomb at the Enewetak Atoll. His calculations made it possible to test this powerful weapon safely.