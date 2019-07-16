William ‘Bill’ John Medicine Crow, 74 of Billings, formerly of Lodge Grass, passed away on July 14, 2019 in the Advanced Care Hospital in Billings.
Iaxassee xaaliah ‘Old Snake’, a name given to him by his Crow elder White Arm was a descendent of Chief Medicine Crow and Bull Chief. He was born on July 31, 1944 in Lodge Grass, Montana a son of Minnie Bear Crane and Chester Medicine Crow. His adopted mother Emma Don’t Mix raised him. He received his education in Lodge Grass and served in the United States Army and Army Reserve. William was stationed in Fort Bragg, NC, Germany and Alaska. He served in the Vietnam era and in Grenada. He was part of the recovery unit in the Jim Jones tragedy that took place in the 70’s. He made a career in the military and had various jobs as a handy man and a cook. He enjoyed playing the guitar after he retired from the military. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Billings and also First Crow Indian Baptist Church of Lodge Grass. He was a member of the Sore Lip Clan and child of the Piegan.
William affectionately known as ‘Big Boy’ enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a competitive player in the sport of table tennis and won several awards in the Big Sky State games. He enjoyed camping and participating at Pow Wows. He enjoyed watching sporting activities at all the Billings Schools in his later years. He was honored by Billings Senior High School with his own stadium seat. He was dedicated to his duty as a member of the color guard for pow wows, parades, sporting events and veteran ceremonies. He was a true patriot and someone you could depend on to be there. He made friends wherever he went and was known to tell many stories over a good cup of coffee. He enjoyed listening to music especially Elvis Presley, Hank Williams and B.B King. William dedicated his life to God and helping others. He generous supported various charities with a monthly donation.
His parents, sisters Eleanor Medicine Crow, Bertha Bear Claw, Julia Black Eagle, Jenny Good Luck, Laurene Moccasin; his brothers George and Craig Medicine Crow, Joe Medicine Crow, Pete, Leo, and Al Good Luck, Edison, Pius, George, Jim and Floyd Real Bird and Isaac Shane and Harry Moccasin; his adopted brothers Harry Dean and Robert ‘Bugsy’ Springfield, his aunts Mildred Old Crow, Genevieve Conger, Faye Walking Bear Iron, Clara Stewart and Louella Johnson; his nephew Kennard Jefferson, nieces Cheryl Bear Claw and Manuela Mesteth. His adopted brothers Leland Walking Bear, Melvin Paul Williamson and his best friend Cyril Larry Plain Bull Jr, preceded William in death.
Survivors include his brother-in-law Francis Bear Claw; brother Newton Old Crow, Sr.; nephews Calvin C. (Rebecca) Jefferson Jr., Dean (Ramona) Bear Claw, Hartford (Angie) Bear Claw; his nieces Evelyn (Irvin) Jefferson, Denise Nomee, Letha (Dan) Guns Shows, Dorothy North Piegan, Donna (Russell) Stands Over Bull, Lana (Karson) Schenderline; adopted siblings Robert and Woodrow Brien, Francis, Willie, Josh, Beth Springfield and Mary (Earl) Old Chief, Sr.; his uncles Danny Plain Feather, Ronnie, David and Rueben Stewart, Earl Bear Crane and Chuck Real Bird; his sisters Diana (David) Reynolds, Margo Real Bird, Ruby, Judy and Doris Plain Feather; his special friend Gary Pretty Paint. Extended family members include Larry Pretty Weasel family, Stewart, Bad Bear, Little Nest, Bear Crane, Old Crane, Stops at Pretty Places, Rock Above, Bull Over the Hill, Little Light, Mountain Sheep, WhitemanRunsHim, Big Medicine, Real Bird, Moccasin, Bird Far Away, Good Luck, Old Crow, Medicine Crow and Pretty On Top families; also the Gamblers of Riverton, WY and Hoptawit of Washington. Our family is large if we have forgotten anyone, please accept our apology. Family would like to thank the Billings Clinic, Advanced Care Hospital Staff for all the care given to our Uncle William.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Thursday July 18 in the Crow Agency Spirit of Life Foursquare Church. Interment with military honors will follow in the Crow Agency Veterans Cemetery. Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the arrangements.
