Bill was born on April 5, 1928. He passed away October 28, 2019 at the Benefis East View Senior Care Center in Great Falls, where he had resided for over two years due to Parkinson's Disease. 

Bill is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Dorrine; his daughter and son-in-law; his daughter-in-law; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; one sister and many nieces and nephews. 

Bill requested no services to be held. 

