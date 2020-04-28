William Keith Kamrath
William Keith 'Bill' Kamrath, age 76, of Livingston passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, from lung cancer. He had the love of his wife and daughter at his side. Bill is survived by his wife, Patty Kamrath; daughter, Kelly (Jeff) Sipes and their daughter, Chandler of Seattle, Washington. A private family celebration of life will be held in the summer. To view the obituary and share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com.

