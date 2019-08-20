{{featured_button_text}}

LIVINGSTON — William Lee 'Bill' Vink, 77, of Livingston, August 19, 2019. Graveside service: 2 p.m. on Sat., August 24, please meet at the Franzen-Davis Funeral Home for procession to the cemetery by 1:45 P.M. Reception will follow at the Living Hope Church, 226 S 3rd St, Livingston. www.Franzen-Davis.com

