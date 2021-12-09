William Leland Johnson, 25 of Shepherd, was taken from us far too soon, as a result of a single vehicle rollover, which occurred Nov. 29, 2021. Memorial Services to celebrate the Life of William Johnson will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at Heights Family Funeral Home followed by a reception in the fellowship hall.
To view a full obituary, visit Will's Tribute Page at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.
