William ‘Mike’ ‘Friendly’ ‘Mez’ Meszaros was born to Esther and Bill Meszaros in Sidney on April 23, 1950 and re-joined his dad in heaven on Nov. 11, 2019.
Mike graduated Salutatorian from Bowman High School in 1968. There he was a star athlete in baseball, basketball, football and track. He still holds the school record for most times impaled with a javelin. While living in Bowman, he worked for his dad at Bill’s Chevrolet.
Mike earned his Mechanical Engineering degree from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in 1978 and was hired on to his dream job to work for Trane. He married Janie Fitch on August 12, 1978. They moved to Billings where he began to work for Trane. There they adopted Joseph Michael Robert and later, Molly Jane. They had great adventures camping, skiing, swimming at Fairmont, and always playing games. Mike was always an avid baseball fan, especially for his beloved Braves. He collected baseball cards and then as an adult opened up a baseball card store, ‘Big Sky Card Co.’ in the Great American Bazaar in the Heights. He would later work for the Billings School District in the warehouse and loved his job there.
He volunteered as a baseball coach and helped to coach Billings Heights American and Nationals teams from the early to the late nineties. He led two teams to the finals and semi-finals for the city championship and coached two All-Star teams.
He was greatly involved with Cub Scout Pack 32 out of Independent Elementary School. He then moved on with Joey to Boy Scout Troop 10. At present he was still very active in Troop 10 where he helped teach merit badges, keep up their books, went on outings, and kept the boys entertained with all of his board games.
For his time on earth, he enjoyed playing sports, rafting, skiing, traveling the country, playing Strat-o-matic Baseball with his friends, and being with family. We will miss him dearly.
Mike leaves behind his mother Esther of Bowman, ND, his sister Carol (Burton) of Rapid City; his brother Tom (Kathy) of Billings; son Joey (Lindsey) of Mishawaka, IN, and daughter Molly of Puyallup, WA. He had four grandchildren Will, Cruz, Andrew, and Harrison.
To those whose lives were touched by Mike, please help us say good-bye to him at a Remembrance Service at American Lutheran Church on Lewis Avenue in Billings on Sunday Nov. 17 at 3 pm. A formal funeral will be held on Tuesday Nov. 19, in Bowman Lutheran Church in Bowman, ND.
Donations in his honor can be made to Boy Scout Troop 10 at 5 Lewis Avenue in Billings, MT 59101.
