William Michael Dimich

Bill ‘Willie' Dimich died at his home in Billings, on March 14, 2021, two months short of his 90th birthday. Born on May 12, 1931, in Red Lodge to Serbian immigrants, Mike D. Dimich and Sofia Teslich, he was proud of his Slavic heritage and sponsored the Tamburitza programs for a number of years, honoring Slavic friends from Red Lodge and Billings. He was the youngest of six siblings who all grew up working after school at the family-run Beartooth Bottling Company.

Willie went to Carbon County High School, where he was active in student government and sports, and proudly attended the first Boys State in Montana. In 1949, he enrolled at Montana State University, where he went by the name Bill. He entered the U.S. Marine Corps in 1952, serving with the 1st Marine Corps Division in Korea. He considered those to be the best years of his life. On the GI Bill, he returned to MSU and became an active member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Bill graduated in 1956 with a degree in education. While in college, he fell in love with ‘the brightest of the brightest,' Jessie Jean Gowin of Belgrade. They met when he promised her sorority sister he would vote for Jean to be MSU Homecoming Queen if he could have a coffee date with Jean. They were married on June 10, 1956, at Bozeman's First Presbyterian Church.