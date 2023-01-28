William Paul Brooks was born on March 7, 1931, in Chapman, Alabama. He was a taxi cab driver and movie projectionist during his school years and joined the U.S. Army after graduation. He served 30 years in the Army, rising to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer (CW4). Dad served in data processing during his career, implementing the first automated payroll and personnel accounting systems in the late 1960s. He was proud of his service to his country.

He and Mom met while both serving in Germany and were married in August 1956. They had 57 years together with many wonderful adventures at Dad's postings around the country. They really enjoyed the six years in Alaska.

Mom passed in 2013; Dad missed her every day. He spent his retired years enjoying his family, traveling, feeding the backyard birds and keeping track of the squirrels at his feeders.

Dad passed on Nov. 23, 2022. He lived a great life and will be missed by all who loved him.