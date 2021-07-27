William Randall 'Randy' Groskinsky, 57, died on June 24, 2021 in Billings, Montana. Randy was born on April 24, 1964 and graduated from Billings West High School. Randy had a successful career as a Senior Network Consultant in IT infrastructure and Wide Area Network systems. Randy served in the Army Reserves. He is Silent Key KE7YDB (Amateur Radio Call Sign). His favorite pastime was camping and Randy dearly loved his cats.

Randy is survived by his three sisters, Vicky Groskinsky (Albuquerque, NM), Brenda Groskinsky (Lawrence, KS) and Nancy 'Groskinsky' Schwartz (Billings, MT). He is also survived by his Uncle and Aunt Bud and Anne Groskinsky (Sidney, MT) and four nieces and nephews. Randy was preceded in death by his brother Ronald James Groskinsky, his mother Yvonne (Stone) Groskinsky, and his father William Grover Groskinsky.

Cremation has taken place and no service is planned at this time. In remembrance of Randy and his love of cats, please send donations to the Billings, MT 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization Help For Homeless Pets.