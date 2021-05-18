William Randash

Funeral Services for William ‘Bill' Randash, 89, of Baker will be 10 a.m., Monday, May 24, 2021 at the American Lutheran Church with Pastor Scott Kiehn officiating. Burial will be in the Bonnievale Cemetery with Military Rites by the Baker American Legion Post.

Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 4 p.m. at Stevenson Funeral Home in Baker. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church.

Condolences and Remembrances can be shared at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.