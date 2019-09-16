Life long Gallatin valley resident, Bill Sales passed away on September 13th 2019 at home.
He was born June 7th 1927 to Charles and Mary Sales.
After Retiring from family ranching, he worked for Veterinarians Dr. Jerry Robertson and Dr. Gary Cook.
Bill is survived by his wife Ramona of Bozeman. Daughter and Son-In-Law Vicki and Mike McGinley of Bozeman. Daughter and Son-In-Law Susie and Tom Secor of Billings, Grandson Brett (Keri) McGinley of Bozeman. Granddaughter Kelsie (Randy) Deyle of Missoula. Granddaughter Jamie (Greg) Secor of Dillon. Great-Grandchildren Bailey Deyle of Bismarck, Sean and Peyton Deyle of Missoula. Sister Margret Hudson of Great Falls, and seven nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Dorothy Gates and Ethel Ford.
Bill will be remembered for his sense of humor, kindness, and love of family.
Honoring Bill's wishes there will be no services.
