William T O'Reilly, Jr.

On July 17th, 2022, Pop joined his mother, father and eight siblings in heaven.

He is survived by the love of his life, Joan; and six children: Peggy (Stan), Dennis (Becky), Terry (Lisa), Colleen (Jeff), Bill (Cheryl) and John (Kim). Grandchildren: Ryan, Hallie, Hannah, Erin, Billy, Tess, Michael and Forrest. Great-grandchildren: Anika, Airo, Ila, Scarlett and Shea.

How do you sum up the life of a man that loved well and is well loved? Dad came from the do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do school of child-rearing. Like all of us, he had his flaws. One thing we never doubted was his love for each one of us and he made sure to tell us regularly.

He loved learning! Even going back to college later in life to get a Bachelor's degree from Seattle University. He loved his Irish heritage and enjoyed his trips to Ireland. I think his greatest joy was the time he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The sky is crying for you today, Dad. Godspeed and we'll miss you until we meet again.