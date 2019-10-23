{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH DAKOTA — William 'Bill' Vernon Fricke, 73 of Belle Fourche, SD, passed away Oct. 21, 2019 at Spearfish Regional Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday Oct. 21 at 1 PM at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel - 450 7th St. Spearfish, South Dakota. Also there will be a Graveside Memorial October 28th at 1 PM at the Huntley Cemetery, Huntley, Montana.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish, SD. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com

