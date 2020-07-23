× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

William Waite

William "Bill" Waite, 81, of Billings, passed away peacefully at home on July 22, 2020.

Bill is preceded in death by his wife Sharon, sister Joan and brother John, and his parents. He is survived by his children Mitch, Mark, Brenda and Matt (Tami) and his grandchildren Nathan and Bethany.

At Bill's request, there will be a private interment for Bill and Sharon. Friends and family are invited to share their memories of Bill and read a complete obituary at smithfuneralchapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of William Waite as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.