William Waite
William "Bill" Waite, 81, of Billings, passed away peacefully at home on July 22, 2020.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife Sharon, sister Joan and brother John, and his parents. He is survived by his children Mitch, Mark, Brenda and Matt (Tami) and his grandchildren Nathan and Bethany.
At Bill's request, there will be a private interment for Bill and Sharon. Friends and family are invited to share their memories of Bill and read a complete obituary at smithfuneralchapels.com.
