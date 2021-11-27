William Willis Goodridge died on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, of causes due to Alzheimer's. Bill was born at home on the farm in Provo, Utah on May 5, 1932, the son of Lynn Willis Goodridge and Ada Elizabeth Hamilton Goodridge.

He graduated from Lincoln High School and started attending Brigham Young University, studying geology. In 1952, the Korean war was going on and he decided to enlist in the US Navy before he was drafted into the army. He served on the USS Bexar and was honorably discharged from the Navy in August 1954.

Bill returned to BYU and there he met a beautiful young woman in his physics class, Keturah Josephine Rush, from Lima, MT. Bill and Jo were married on June 4,1957 in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Calgary, Alberta, Canada where Sidona, Tim, Chris and David were born.

The family moved to Billings in July 1982, where they have resided ever since. He loved living in MT with its wide-open skies and access to all kinds of outdoor activity.