Willis Belcher, 90, of Billings passed away Nov. 3. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis, of 51 years as well as a loving family. A celebration of life will be held 11am-3pm Saturday Nov. 9 at the Elks Lodge in Billings. To view a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.

