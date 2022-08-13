Willis D. Ihde, our devoted mother and wife, passed away on August 8 in Billings, Montana. She spent the early years of her life on a ranch near Gilt Edge, Montana before moving to Lewistown, Montana where she graduated from high school in 1948. Upon graduating from high school she went to work for the telephone company in Lewistown where she was employed as a switchboard operator.

On April 11, 1953 she married Raymond Ihde at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Lewistown. Over the years, with her husband Raymond, they made their home at Cat Creek, Roundup and Billings, Montana; Circle Ridge, Meeteetsee, Frannie and Lovell, Wyoming; and Dickinson, North Dakota. Upon Raymond's retirement from Conoco they made their winter home in Apache Wells, Arizona, returning to Billings each summer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Deborah (Cowan) Flanigan, sister Judy and brothers John and William. She was blessed with 66 years of marriage to her husband, Raymond, who passed from this life in December 2019. She is survived by her brother Earl of Anthony, Kansas, sons Mark of Flaxville, Montana, Thomas (Kelly) of Sidney, Montana and Daniel of Billings, Montana, grandson Brandon (Carmen) and great-grandchildren Finlee and Harlow of Laurel, Montana.

The family thanks the staff at West Park Village and Compassus Hospice in Billings for the care given to our mother during the final years of a life well lived.

Funeral services are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel in Billings, Montana. A Mass of Christian Burial for Willis will take place on Thursday, August 18 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius Catholic Church in Billings with interment to follow at the Lewistown, Montana cemetery on August 19 at 11 a.m.