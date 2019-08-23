{{featured_button_text}}

GRASS RANGE — Willis Oscar Olson, 91, passed away Tues., Aug. 20, 2019, at the Central Montana Medical Center in Lewistown.

A Celebration of Willis' life will be held at the Grass Range School/Gymnasium on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at 1 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home.

Please share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load entries