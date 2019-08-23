GRASS RANGE — Willis Oscar Olson, 91, passed away Tues., Aug. 20, 2019, at the Central Montana Medical Center in Lewistown.
A Celebration of Willis' life will be held at the Grass Range School/Gymnasium on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at 1 p.m.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home.
Please share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.