Willow Jo Thole was born to Angela Ulrich and Joseph Thole in Billings, Montana, on July 11, 2020. Willow passed away at the all-too-young age of two months old on Sept. 26, 2020.

Willow is survived by her parents, brother Hadley Ulrich, two sisters Journey Ulrich and Noah Thole, aunts Jessica Thole and Jennifer Thole, uncle Jonathan Thole, grandparents Gary and Candace Thole, greatgrandparents Robert and Virginia Sleesman, grandmother Lora Mayfield, uncle and aunt Amber and Jason Powell, and uncle and aunt Cody and Amanda Callahan.

The short time we had with her was more than any blessing we could ask for and she will remain in our hearts until our final moments. Willow taught us so much in her tiny life and we will forever be grateful to God for the time he allowed us to have with her.