Wilma Darlene Crosby was called to His side on Friday, April 30, 2021, at the age of 82 after battling her second round of cancer.

She was born to William and Katherine Popp on August 16, 1938. She and Floyd (deceased) married on Feb. 13, 1957, and together raised three children.

She leaves behind son David Crosby; daughter, Cheryl (Shawn) Smith; and son, Kevin Crosby, along with eight grandchildren, three great - grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family would like to say thank you to all the special caregivers at the RiverStone Hospice House who cared for her and helped her pass with grace and dignity for the short week she was there.

A short graveside ceremony will be held Friday. May 7, 2021 at 1 p.m., at Mountview Cemetery in Billings.

In lieu of flowers, if you choose, a donation to First United Methodist Church would be appreciated.