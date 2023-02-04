Wilma Jeanne Moses was born on May 31, 1933 in Scobey, MT to Willis F. Ocker and Anna E. Ocker (Tong). Wilma was the middle child of 5 siblings and all of them were born during the dry and dusty depression years.

Wilma and her siblings went to Joy School, a country school for grades 1-5 and then she went to Scobey School from 6th grade through high school graduation.

Wilma married Ramon E. Trower in 1951. They had 5 children: Charles, Valerie, Ramon Jr, Donald and Suzanne. She divorced in 1971 and moved to Billings, MT where she sold Viviane Woodard Cosmetics and worked as a realtor. She married Norton Moses in 1976 and later divorced. In 1983 Wilma bought a Snelling Employment franchise. Wilma retired from Snelling in 1994. She then started her own business called The Hat Lady, selling her fabulous collection of vintage hats, dresses and various antiques.

Wilma was a wonderful cook and loved to entertain. She loved her family and friends passionately! She was so funny and could keep people in stitches with her wonderful wit and talent with puns!

Wilma is preceded in death by her parents: Willis F. Ocker and Anna Tong Ocker, her brothers Calvin (Ruth), Gary Ocker and her sister Betty Lou (Earl) Burgett, her grandson Thor Oksendahl (mother Valerie), her sons wife Diane Hansen (Ramon) along with numerous aunts and uncles. She is survived by her 5 children: Charles T. Trower (Shelly Evankaas Trower), Valerie E. Parvard (Phillipe Pavard), Ramon E. Trower, Donald W. Trower (Julie Gustitis Trower), and Suzanne D. Trower, seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

The memorial service will be held at First English Lutheran Church which she loved and attended for 50 years. The service will be on April 29, at 10 a.m. There will be a potluck after the service at the church. Any memorials will be given to First English Lutheran Church. In honor of Wilma and her love for hats we would like attendees to wear their favorite hat to the memorial!

We love you so much mom, grandma and great grandma. We are so happy you are with the LORD and you are finally getting to fulfill your dream to rollerblade!